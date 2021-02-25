CDC, Ad Council launch campaign to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with support from major brands

The Ad Council and the CDC teamed up Feb. 25 to launch a COVID-19 vaccine public education initiative called "It's Up To You" with the goal of making Americans feel prepared and confident about getting vaccinated once they're eligible.

Ipsos Public Affairs conducted research for the Ad Council in February that revealed about 40 percent of Americans haven't made a concrete decision about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The campaign urges Americans to visit GetVaccineAnswers.org, or DeTiDepende.org for Spanish speakers, for reliable, up-to-date information about COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC, HHS and COVID Collaborative, a coalition of organizations and health experts, are providing scientific guidance to the campaign.

Ads in English and Spanish will appear in broadcast television, digital, radio and social media formats within days of the announcement, with additional ads being rolled out in the future.

Many prominent brands are creating content for the campaign, such as Google, Apple, LinkedIn, Salesforce, Facebook, Walmart, Twitter, Spotify, Disney and Adobe.

