YouTube has removed 800K videos containing COVID-19 misinformation in past year

YouTube has taken down 800,000 videos containing COVID-19 misinformation since February 2020, The Hill reported March 12.

YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez told The Hill the website has removed 30,000 videos containing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation since October. She said the removed videos "included claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict local health authorities or the World Health Organization."

YouTube's disclosure of the number of COVID-19 misinformation videos it has removed comes amid tech platforms' collective push to impose stronger measures against COVID-19 misinformation.

Twitter recently revamped its policy, establishing new rules that target false claims about vaccines and lead to flagged tweets, account locks and permanent suspensions. Facebook recently donated $120 million in ad credits to health agencies, began featuring links to local health websites that help people understand their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and expanded the list of COVID-19-related false claims it removes.

