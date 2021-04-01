With shortages waning, 533 counties have vacant COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Mostly located in areas with sparse populations, 533 counties have a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines, according to GoodRx research on available vaccine appointments published March 31.

The increasing availability of vaccine appointments means COVID-19 vaccine supply shortages are becoming less of an issue in the U.S, but it could also mean the U.S. is moving toward a point in its vaccination effort in which the unvaccinated population does not trust the shot.

The federal government, local governments and nonprofit organizations have launched campaigns in recent months to combat vaccine hesitancy to help ensure states administer the vaccines they have been allocated in a timely manner.

