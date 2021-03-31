Researchers testing administration of 2 vaccine doses from different drugmakers

Several clinical trials are underway in which participants receive a first dose of one COVID-19 vaccine and a second dose of a vaccine made by a different drugmaker. The approach is being tested because it could help alleviate COVID-19 vaccine supply chain challenges, and the method could lead to a stronger immune response.

Researchers hope the mixing-and-matching approach, known as a heterologous prime-boost, will incite a stronger immune response than receiving two doses of the same vaccine type.

Below are three examples of trials testing the approach:

University of Oxford researchers are conducting a trial, partially funded by the U.K. government, in which 830 participants receive a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine followed by a dose of AstraZeneca’s shot, or vice versa. Pfizer's vaccine uses an mRNA platform and AstraZeneca's vaccine is based on an adenovirus.



China’s National Institutes for Food and Drug Control is conducting trials that mix COVID-19 vaccine doses that are based on proteins, adenoviruses, RNA and coronaviruses that have been chemically inactivated, according to The New York Times.



Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is testing its vaccine, Sputnik V, along with AstraZeneca's vaccine, both of which are based on adenoviruses.

