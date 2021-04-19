White House launches media push promoting vaccine eligibility: 4 details

President Joe Biden's administration is planning a slew of media efforts to make Americans aware that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is now open in all states, according to an April 18 CNN report.

Four things to know about the awareness campaign:

The media blitz will include more than 30 local media interviews across the U.S., according to an administration official. The official said many of the campaign's messages will be delivered by physicians, and efforts are underway to target vaccine-hesitant Americans in Black, Latinx and rural communities.



The administration will provide a social media toolkit and train 6,000 Community Corps members on how to promote vaccine eligibility through digital channels. It will also send push notifications through Facebook and Twitter.



President Biden will film a PSA video to disseminate on social media, and Vice President Kamala Harris will promote vaccine eligibility through local media interviews and social media posts.



Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will film short videos to run on Snapchat to target younger Americnans.

