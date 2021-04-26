8 ways rural Pennsylvania hospitals are getting vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves

Two rural hospitals in the Pittsburgh area have partnered to implement eight strategies to convince the community it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monongahela (Pa.) Valley Hospital's CEO and president, Louis Panza Jr., said he "will use every source possible to encourage people to get vaccinations. It's that important."

Eight strategies the hospitals are implementing:

Mon Valley Hospital is using electronic billboards to advertise the vaccine, Mr. Panza said.



Another strategy the hospital is using is advertisements to call attention to the vaccine in a positive light.



Mr. Panza also said his hospital is using social media to target the community.



Mon Valley Hospital is publishing op-eds in the media to discuss vaccines from expert perspectives.



Mon Valley Hospital is distributing fliers to local physician offices with step-by-step instructions on how to schedule a vaccination appointment.



Washington (Pa.) Health System and Mon Valley Hospital have partnered with the chamber of commerce in a vaccine campaign.



Washington Health System is having a public town hall so physicians, pharmacists and nurses can provide honest and transparent answers on the vaccine.



Washington Health System is opening its vaccine clinics to walk-ins to make them more flexible to the community. It will begin opening some clinics on April 29.

