6 paradoxes healthcare leaders are facing in the post-pandemic digital era

Researchers from PricewaterhouseCoopers examined Cleveland Clinic, Philips and other leading companies and found leaders are facing six paradoxes in the post-pandemic era, according to an April 23 Harvard Business Review article.

The study gave an in-depth look at more than a dozen companies that have transformed their position in the world and garnered increased success because of it. Leaders from these companies expanded what they're proficient at instead of relying on their areas of expertise. This study highlighted how the role of leaders is changing in the post-pandemic era in some pretty complicated ways.

Six paradoxes:

Strategic executor

Leaders need to have a clear vision on what the new world will look like and their healthcare company's place in it. Aside from being a good strategist, healthcare leaders will need to be equally skilled in rapidly executing those strategies to lead the company into the future.



Humble hero

The digital age calls for leaders who can be heroes in times of uncertainty. Yet, they also need to be willing to learn from those who have less leadership experience, but more relevant insights. They need to be highly inclusive, great listeners and understand emerging technology.



Tech-savvy humanist

Healthcare leaders cannot rely on CIOs or chief digital officers anymore. They need to understand what technology can do for their hospital. However, they also need to understand how technology affects people's lives and engage people empathetically and authentically to help them embrace changes brought on by digital transformation.



Traditioned innovator

While healthcare companies reimagine their place in the world, they also need to be grounded in their company's purpose and values. While staying true to their rallying cries, they also need to be innovative and constantly try new things.



High-integrity politician

Companies and individuals collaborate on a global scale to create value and accrue support. As business leaders' role in politics and democracy grows, patients need to trust the hospital they share their most intimate details with. A hospital's integrity is a vital part of that process. Integrity cannot come from a computer — it requires human leaders to carefully make choices that are measured by their words and actions.



Globally-minded localist

Companies operating in the digital age need to think globally, even if only to gain insights and talent to serve their local needs. Even though thinking globally is essential, healthcare leaders need to think about the needs of the community. Healthcare leaders also need to understand how the decisions they make on a national or global scale affect the communities they serve.

