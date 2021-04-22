Mass General, Rush + 7 hospitals' recent initiatives for health equity

Hospitals are taking a hands-on approach in healthcare equity by launching formal equity leadership teams and engaging in community outreach.

Rush CEO, execs share their 5 pillars of health equity

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center's CEO and senior leadership shared their framework for addressing large health inequities in the hospital's West Side Chicago community and worked to promote equity in healthcare, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Departing Mass General president on preserving hospital's culture, setting new benchmarks

Peter Slavin, MD — who is leaving Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital after 18 years as president — said Mass General is setting a new benchmark for residency recruitment, following the newest incoming cycle where 26 percent of residents are ethnicities underrepresented in healthcare.

University of Tennessee Medical Center gets $5M donation

University of Tennessee Medical Center received a $5 million donation to support community health equity and access, the Knoxville-based hospital said April 21.

ChristianaCare, Highmark strike 10-year joint venture: 5 things to know

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Highmark Health announced a 10-year joint venture April 21. The overall mission is to promote access, affordability and equity for patients through technology-driven means, including video visits and secure texting.

Novant Health shakes up leadership amid New Hanover Regional integration

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has made some leadership changes as it integrates with Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center, including selecting Philip Brown, MD, former executive vice president and chief physician executive at New Hanover Regional, as system chief community impact officer. The role will work as part of the Novant Health diversity, inclusion and equity team.

4 health systems appointing inaugural diversity, equity leaders

Four health systems have made appointments to newly created diversity and equity leadership roles this year.

