ChristianaCare, Highmark strike 10-year joint venture: 5 things to know

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Highmark Health announced a 10-year joint venture April 21. Here are five things to know:

1. The joint venture is not a merger. Both organizations will remain independent from each other.

2. The overall mission is to promote access, affordability and equity for patients through technology-driven means, including video visits and secure texting.

3. The organizations will create a Solution Design Center to create healthcare technology and data solutions for members.

4. They will also create a Center For Virtual Health to develop and test virtual capabilities, according to the press release.

5. The joint venture builds on their previous collaboration. The organizations partnered in 2019 with an agreement to improve the health of Medicaid patients, according to a press release.

