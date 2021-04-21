University of Tennessee Medical Center gets $5M donation

University of Tennessee Medical Center received a $5 million donation to support community health equity and access, the Knoxville-based hospital said April 21.

The gift was from philanthropists Natalie and Jim Haslam through their fund at the East Tennessee Foundation.

The medical center said it plans to use the gift to expand access to health services for patients, boost health education and screening offerings and create opportunities for underrepresented populations to explore careers in healthcare.

"The University of Tennessee Medical Center continues to be extremely grateful for Natalie and Jim Haslam for their commitment to excellence in healthcare and support of our community by investing in our work to address health equity," said Joseph Landsman, president and CEO of the medical center. "Their love of community and humankind is clear in this transformational gift."

