VillageMD taps former Centene exec as president

VillageMD — majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance — has selected Jim Murray as president and COO, effective April 1.

Mr. Murray will oversee operations for the company's three key business units: Village Medical, Summit Health and CityMD.

He comes to VillageMD from Centene, where he most recently served as COO and chief transformation officer. Prior to this role, he was the president and COO of Magellan Health, which Centene acquired in 2022.

Mr. Murray has more than four decades of healthcare leadership experience, previously spending 28 years in various executive roles with Humana.

His appointment comes as Walgreens aims to shutter 160 VillageMD practices as part of a $1 billion cost-cutting plan. The pharmacy giant recently posted a $5.8 billion second-quarter loss, driven by the devaluation of VillageMD.