Karmen Fittes was selected as the inaugural chief of UVA Health Human Resources.

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health announced the appointment in an Aug. 2 news release.

Since 2016, Ms. Fittes has served as executive director of talent and rewards for the University of California Davis. She also served as director of organizational effectiveness for Alberta Health Services in Canada.

Ms. Fittes will begin her new role Sept. 1, according to the release.