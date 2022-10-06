UT Austin taps Mayo Clinic leader as medical school dean

The University of Texas at Austin has named Claudia Lucchinetti, MD — a current dean and department chair at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic — as senior vice president for medical affairs and dean of its Dell Medical School.

Dr. Lucchinetti is a neurologist with a research focus in neuroimmunology, according to an Oct. 6 news release from the university. She has a clinical practice in addition to her work at Mayo Clinic, where she most recently served as dean of clinical and translational science, chair of the department of neurology, director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Science and a member of the board of governors and board of trustees.

Dr. Lucchinetti will begin her new role Dec. 1, according to the release.