UP Health System-Marquette names chief medical officer

UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.) has tapped Lisa Long, MD, as its chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct. 17.

Dr. Long is a board-certified family and integrative medicine physician with more than 23 years of experience. She most recently served as chief of staff for UP Health System-Marquette, a 307-bed specialty care and teaching hospital.

Dr. Long also previously served as section chair for the department of family medicine and as faculty physician for the UP Health System-Marquette family medicine residency program through Lansing-based Michigan State University.