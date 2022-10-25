UHS names Edward Sim president of acute care division

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has named Edward Sim executive vice president and president of acute care.

Mr. Sim has nearly 30 years of healthcare and leadership experience, according to an Oct. 25 news release from the health system. He most recently served as COO of Centennial, Co.-based Centura Health, and previously held leadership roles at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

Mr. Sim succeeds Marvin Pember, who recently announced his intent to retire after 11 years in the role.