Tenet names former Missouri senator to board

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has appointed Roy Blunt, former senator of Missouri, to its board.

Mr. Blunt will serve as a member of the audit committee, nominating and corporate governance committee, and environmental, social and governance committee. Tenet now has 12 board members, 11 of whom are independent members.

Mr. Blunt was elected to the House of Representatives in 1996 and the U.S. Senate in 2010. Throughout his career, he spearheaded major legislative achievements in healthcare and other industries, with a commitment to medical research and discovery. He is an executive fellow of the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C., and chairs the advisory board of the National Geospatial Agency of the U. S. Government. He also serves on the board of Southwest Airlines.

"We are pleased to welcome Senator Roy Blunt as a new board member," Tenet CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, who has been elected board chair, said in an Aug. 10 news release. "With more than 25 years of legislative experience, Roy"s expertise in public policy and addressing cross-cutting issues will be invaluable to helping Tenet make a lasting, positive impact on the communities we serve while also increasing long-term value for our shareholders."