Sutter Lakeside Hospital gets new chief administrative officer

Scott Knight is the new chief administrative officer of Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport, Calif.

Mr. Knight began the role Feb. 3. He was previously assistant administrator of Sutter Tracy (Calif.) Community Hospital.

"Scott is committed to serving the community, as he demonstrated by serving on the boards of both the Tracy and Ripon Chambers of Commerce," Julie Petrini, president and CEO of hospitals, Sutter Health Bay Area, said. "I know Scott is eager to bring this passion for community to his new role at Sutter Lakeside."

Mr. Knight has a master's degree in healthcare administration from the University of Washington in Seattle.

