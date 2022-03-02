Sutter Health hospital welcomes new chief administrative officer

Shannon Thomas, MSN, RN, was named chief administrative officer of Sutter Health's Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif.

Ms. Thomas begins her role March 7, according to a March 1 news release.

While Ms. Thomas is new to Eden Medical Center, she is not new to Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

She previously served as chief administrative officer and chief nursing officer at Sutter Health's Novato (Calif.) Community Hospital. She also was director of nursing and site administrator for the Mission Bernal Campus of Sutter Health's California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

Eden Medical Center is a 130-bed facility.