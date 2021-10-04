Summit Health announces new CEO 

Jeff Alter formally began his tenure as CEO of Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Health on Oct.4.

Summit Health serves patients across New York, New Jersey and central Oregon at over 200 locations and has over 9,000 employees. Mr. Alter was previously with Anthem as executive vice president of Anthem Health Solutions and president of IngenioRx. He succeeds Jeffery Le Benger, MD, who now is executive chair of the management company's board.

"I'm honored and excited to deepen my connection to Summit Health and further the work we've done to become an organization known for high quality, value-based health care – centered on the patient," Mr. Alter said in a statement. "I see Summit Health becoming the model for the way health care should be delivered and proving that through the highest patient satisfaction and health outcomes in our industry."