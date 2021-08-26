Steve Heatherly named COO of Pardee UNC Healthcare

Steve Heatherly has been made COO of Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care. He will begin his new role Oct. 11.

Mr. Heatherly is currently serving as CEO of Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C., and Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C. He has held multiple leadership titles at various health systems including CEO of Asheville, N.C.-based Mountain Neurological Center and executive vice president and CFO of WestCare Health System in Sylva, according to a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 26.

"The addition of a healthcare executive with the professional experience and knowledge of Western North Carolina that Steve possesses will be a tremendous asset to Pardee," said Jay Kirby, Pardee UNC Health Care's president and CEO.