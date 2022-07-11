St Luke's Hospital announces CEO

Andrew Bagnall has been named president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St Luke's Hospital system.

Mr. Bagnall takes over the system with more than 25 years of industry experience, most recently serving as president and CEO of 500-bed Hospital Sisters Health System in Wisconsin. He is stepping into the top job as longtime leader Gary Olson steps down according to a July 11 press release.

"Andrew Bagnall has extensive leadership experience and a track record of success in health systems, community hospitals, and long-term acute care settings," said David Price, board chair of St. Luke’s Hospital. "Andy shares St. Luke's passion for providing the highest quality patient care, maintaining our unique position as the St. Louis community's only independent health care network, and nurturing our excellent workplace culture."