South Shore Health names new CEO, Dr. Allen Smith

Allen Smith, MD, was named president and CEO of South Shore Health, the South Weymouth, Mass.-based health system said Nov. 23.

Dr. Smith most recently was president of the Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization, a faculty practice plan, for more than 10 years.

Before that, he was CMO of the Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization.

He also served as a principal in the establishment of the Dana-Farber Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital, South Shore Health said.

Dr. Smith will begin his new role Nov. 30.

