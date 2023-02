Phillip Jackson, PhD, is retiring as president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, based in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Dr. Jackson, a retired military officer, joined the hospital in 2019, according to a news release shared with Becker's. During his tenure, he oversaw the development and groundbreaking of the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus.

His retirement is effective March 31, and Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare has launched its internal and external search for a replacement.