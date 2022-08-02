Sangeeta Bardhan Cook to lead business development, innovation at Temple University Health

Sangeeta Bardhan Cook, PhD, was named senior vice president of commercialization strategy and business development for Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, and chief innovation officer of its Fox Chase Cancer Center, effective Aug. 1.

Dr. Bardhan Cook will oversee technology transfer, intellectual property, licensing functions, new research business development, and spinoff companies. She recently served as executive director of business innovation for City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., helping lead several new technologies into drug development and yielding multiple licenses, initial public offerings and acquisitions.

In her new role, Dr. Bardhan Cook will be the "principal officer responsible for developing and managing partnerships with industry," said Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple Health, in a health system news release. "I anticipate that her expertise and partnership will prove invaluable in advancing the work of our faculty and its impact in the world for the betterment of our patients and beyond."

Dr. Bardhan Cook has a doctorate degree in molecular biology from the University of Southern California and MBAs from Columbia Business School and London Business School.

She succeeds the retiring Kurt Schwinghammer, PhD, who served as vice president of Fox Chase's office of R&D alliances the last 15 years.