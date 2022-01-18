Saint Vincent Hospital announces new leadership additions: 4 things to know

Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, has added two new executives to its senior leadership team.

Four things to know:

1. Jay Prosser, DNP, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer. He had been serving in the role in an interim capacity since November 2021, a Jan. 17 news release shared with Becker's said.



2. Dr. Prosser most recently served as the associate chief nursing officer for Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham, Ala.

3. Paul Smith became COO of Saint Vincent and Tenet Healthcare's Massachusetts market in the fall of 2021, the news release said.

4. Mr. Smith previously spent seven years with Dallas-based Steward Health Care, most recently as COO of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston.