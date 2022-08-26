Powell Valley Healthcare CEO to retire

Terry Odom, BSN, Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare's CEO, will retire in the first quarter of 2023, the Powell Tribune reported Aug. 25.

The Powell Valley Healthcare board of directors made the announcement Aug. 22. Ms. Odom served as Powell Valley's interim CEO from 2015 to 2017, becoming CEO in July 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. She led Powell Valley Healthcare through its 2016 bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic, board Treasurer R.J. Kost told the Tribune.

The board hopes to hire Ms. Odom's replacement by November, according to the Tribune.