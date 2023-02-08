OSF HealthCare hires new president of St. Francis Medical Center

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has named Mike Wells as the new president of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

Mr. Wells, who has been with OSF since 2005, will ensure OSF St. Francis is aligned with the strategy of the entire OSF system. He replaces Bob Anderson, who is now CEO of the central region of OSF HealthCare.

Mr. Wells was most recently the president of OSF Children's Hospital, where he had been since 2019. He will work with Mr. Anderson over the coming months to recruit for the president of that hospital.

OSF HealthCare includes 15 hospitals in its system and employs approximately 24,000 people. Mr. Wells will start his new position Feb. 19.