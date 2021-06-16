One Brooklyn Health executive departures: 6 things to know

Several leaders will leave or have left One Brooklyn Health, a three-hospital health system based in New York City, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Francesca Tinti, One Brooklyn Health's senior vice president for human resources, cited a variety of reasons for the departures.

Six things to know:

1. Bob Dubicki, senior vice president at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, is retiring.

2. Gaitre Lorick, vice president for human resources, and Will Bifulco, senior vice president at Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center, left hospital administration and now work in a different sector.

3. Another senior vice president, Chuck Salvo, will pursue other interests once his contract expires this summer, said Ms. Tinti.

4. Dominick Stanzione, who has served as COO of One Brooklyn Health, as well as president and CEO of Brookdale since August 2017, announced several months ago that he was leaving the health system.

5. Sandra Scott, MD, who has served as the One Brooklyn Health chair of emergency medicine, has been appointed executive director of Brookdale, Ms. Tinti said. The health system has also hired a deputy executive director for Brookdale, Solomon Torres.

6. The departures and appointments come amid a transformation plan at One Brooklyn Health, under which the acute inpatient medical/surgical units will be closing at Kingsbrook, effective June 30.