Ochsner appoints new chief diversity officer

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has named Deborah Grimes, RN, JD, chief diversity officer.

Ms. Grimes brings an array of experience to the role.

She was the first chief diversity officer of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System in 2017. Before that, she held various other positions at UAB Hospital, including director of joint commission/quality resources, vice president of quality/regulatory affairs and chief compliance officer. She also has served as a risk management healthcare attorney.

Ms. Grimes will begin her new role on March 2.

