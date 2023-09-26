North Carolina Healthcare Association CEO to retire

Steve Lawler will retire as president and CEO of the North Carolina Healthcare Association.

Mr. Lawler's retirement is effective Dec. 31, 2024, when his current contract expires, according to a news release. He has led the association since July 2017 and is the fourth professional chief executive in its 105-year history.

The association noted a number of efforts during Mr. Lawler's tenure, including his work with the association's members to advocate for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. It also noted his work in developing and implementing a new system of management for the association, among other accomplishments.

"Steve has spent a distinguished career serving the healthcare field in North Carolina and beyond with experiences ranging from military healthcare to shaping the North Carolina healthcare landscape," Chuck Mantooth, chair of the NCHA board of trustees and president and CEO of UNC Health Appalachian, said in the release. "His character is exemplified by integrity and commitment to fairness and fair play. He has been able to reach beyond the competitive moment to build collaborative relationships that advance all."

Before joining the association, Mr. Lawler served as senior vice president of the regional group for Charlotte, N.C.-based Carolinas HealthCare System, now Atrium Health, which is part of Advocate Health. He also served as a medical corps service officer in the U.S. Army.