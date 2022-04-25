New York system names chief medical officer

Craig van Roekens, MD, has been named chief medical officer of St. Mary's Healthcare Amsterdam (N.Y.).

Dr. van Roekens specializes in emergency medicine and joined the health system in September 2021 as the ED director via TeamHealth, a staffing firm, before becoming hospitalist director. Previously, he held the same TeamHealth director position at Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital.

He succeeds Willam Mayer, MD, in the CMO role, who retired after serving in the position since 2014.

Dr. van Roekens earned his medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, according to LinkedIn.