Michigan hospital names new CMO

Mercy Health Saint Mary's, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, has chosen Brandon Francis, MD, to serve as chief medical officer, effective mid-May.

Dr. Francis will join the hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich., from Sparrow Health System in Lansing, Mich., where he is currently the executive medical director of physician performance. He previously spent 2016-19 at Mercy Health Saint Mary's as a neurointensivist on the neuro critical care team.

A veteran, Dr. Francis served in the military with the United States Army Medical Corps as chief of consultant-liaison psychiatry and assistant chief of inpatient psychiatry at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., before being deployed to Afghanistan, where he was the leader of a domestic surge team.

"With deep experience and credentials in public health, the military and behavioral health, Dr. Francis is not only an excellent clinician and physician, he is a leader who can help us advance our strategic initiatives to further strengthen services to patients and the communities we serve in West Michigan," said Matt Biersack, MD, president of Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Francis succeeds Dr. Biersack, who has served as interim CMO after becoming president in August.