Medical City Fort Worth appoints chief medical officer

Medical City Fort Worth (Texas) has named Bret Burton, MD, chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct. 19.

Dr. Burton, a board-certified pediatrician, has more than 30 years of healthcare experience. He spent 25 years as a physician in the U.S. Air Force, where he held various clinical leadership roles. He most recently served as CMO of Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Both Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Medical City Fort Worth are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.