Massachusetts General Hospital taps neurosurgeon as chief medical officer

William Curry, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, effective June 1. He will also serve as CMO of Massachusetts General Physicians Organization.

Dr. Curry joined the hospital in 1997 as a surgical intern, according to an April 20 LinkedIn post from the hospital. He became a staff neurosurgeon in 2004 and currently serves as director of neurosurgical oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Curry specializes in surgical care for patients with benign and malignant tumors of the brain, skull and spine, according to the hospital's website.

Dr. Curry earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in New York City.

"He's become known throughout the hospital for being a physician who "walks the walk" of the MGH mission," the hospital said in its LinkedIn post. "Throughout his career, he has been devoted to improving the outcomes, experiences and lives of patients and training the next generation of leaders. We are confident he will bring this same level of dedication, commitment and enthusiasm to his new role."