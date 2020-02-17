Iowa hospital taps Dr. Kyle Ulveling as CMO

St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa, selected Kyle Ulveling, MD, as CMO.

The newly created position is part-time. Dr. Ulveling will continue his full-time cardiology practice at the Iowa Heart Center in Carroll and perform inpatient procedures at St. Anthony.

"We recognize the importance of physician leadership both in the clinical practice of the hospital and with recruitment of new providers and programs within the system," St. Anthony President and CEO Ed Smith said. "That was the reason the CMO position has been created, and we are thrilled that Dr. Ulveling has agreed to serve in this role."

Board-certified in cardiology, echocardiography and nuclear cardiology, Dr. Ulveling began working at the Iowa Heart Center in 2013. He received his medical degree from Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University.

