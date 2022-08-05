Iowa children's hospital taps Dr. Derek Zhorne as 1st associate chief medical officer

Derek Zhorne, MD, has been selected as the first associate chief medical officer for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, according to an Aug. 4 memo from the health system's CMO.

He will report to the hospital's CMO and work with other hospital leadership involved in patient care, said Theresa Brennan, MD, CMO of the University of Iowa Health Care.

"His role will concentrate on improving efficiency, effectiveness, overall quality and safety of care, and the experience of pediatric patients and their families," Dr. Brennan said.

Dr. Zhorne is a pediatric hospitalist and clinical associate professor in the university's Stead Family Department of Pediatrics. He has held a number of leadership roles across UI Health Care, including as inpatient medical director of the children's hospital.

Dr. Zhorne earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.