Health systems making IT leadership changes

Here are four hospitals and health systems making changes to its IT executive teams as reported by Becker's since Sept. 13:
- Suresh Krishnan was named vice president and chief technology officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.
- Karen Murphy, PhD, chief innovation and digital transformation of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, said she will be stepping down from her role to take on a part time position as senior adviser to the health system's CEO Jaewon Ryu, MD.
- Bhavik Patel, MD, was named chief AI officer of Mayo Clinic Arizona, based in Phoenix.
- Joe Depa was named the inaugural chief data and analytics officer of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.