Health systems making IT leadership changes

Here are four hospitals and health systems making changes to its IT executive teams as reported by Becker's since Sept. 13:

Suresh Krishnan was named vice president and chief technology officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.



Karen Murphy, PhD, chief innovation and digital transformation of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, said she will be stepping down from her role to take on a part time position as senior adviser to the health system's CEO Jaewon Ryu, MD.



Bhavik Patel, MD, was named chief AI officer of Mayo Clinic Arizona, based in Phoenix.



Joe Depa was named the inaugural chief data and analytics officer of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.