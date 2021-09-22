HCA's Dr. Jonathan Perlin named Joint Commission's next president

Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based healthcare accreditor The Joint Commission has named Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, its next president and CEO. The appointment will be effective March 1, 2022, a Sept. 22 news release said.

Dr. Perlin is the current CMO and president of clinical operations at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work with members of The Joint Commission community, including many government colleagues, and health services partners domestically and abroad in driving higher performance, more equitable and higher value healthcare," Dr. Perlin said.



The Joint Commission is a nonprofit organization that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the U.S., the news release said.