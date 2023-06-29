HCA makes 6 hospital, division executive changes

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., made leadership changes at several of its hospitals and divisions in recent weeks.

Here are six moves within HCA reported by Becker's since June 5:

1. Kimberly Salazar, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

2. Janie Thompson was named COO of St. David's Georgetown (Texas) Hospital.

3. Jeremy Owens is the new supply chain CEO for HCA Midwest Health.

4. Carolyn Hunter was named COO of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

5. Andrew Welcome was named COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

6. Chad Christianson is the new president and CEO of HCA's continental division.