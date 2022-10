After serving as the hospital's interim CEO since June, Yasmene McDaniel has been named permanent CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

Ms. McDaniel has 15 years of leadership experience in hospitals and physician groups, according to an Oct. 19 news release shared with Becker's. Prior to joining HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast as COO in July 2021, she served as COO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center.

Ms. McDaniel assumed her new role Oct. 19, the release said.