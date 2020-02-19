Hackensack Meridian Health names chief wellness, marketing officers

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has named Dorie Klissas senior vice president and chief marketing officer, and Amy Frieman, MD, chief wellness officer.

Ms. Klissas will focus on the health network's digital engagement, brand strategy, communications and marketing initiatives.

She previously was senior associate dean of marketing and communications at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Her roles have also included vice president of marketing and communications for the Mount Sinai Health System and chief medical producer for the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric.

Dr. Frieman will be responsible for establishing interventions to improve the clinician experience at Hackensack Meridian.

She is a 10-year veteran of the health network, having served as corporate medical director of palliative care services.

During her tenure at Hackensack Meridian, Dr. Frieman played a key role in the establishment of clinician wellness initiatives and worked with the Medical Society of New Jersey and the American Medical Association on practice transformation intervention implementations, the health system said.

She holds multiple academic roles, including assistant professor at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University in Nutley, N.J. She also is a clinical assistant professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine in New Brunswick, N.J.

