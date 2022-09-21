Grand View Health names Dr. Michael Prasto VP, chief medical officer

Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health has selected emergency medicine physician Michael Prasto, MD, to serve as its new vice president and chief medical officer. He is currently assistant CMO and will transition to the new role over the next few months, according to a Sept. 14 news release.

Dr. Prasto joined the health system in 2016 and took on the role of chair and medical director of the emergency medicine department one year later. He has also served as assistant CMO since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Dr. Prasto will succeed Jane Ferry, MD, as vice president and CMO. Dr. Ferry announced her plans to step down in May. She had been serving in the role for 23 years.