Georgia hospital names Jared Kirby CFO

Vidalia, Ga.-based Memorial Health Meadows Hospital announced Jared Kirby as the new chief financial officer. Mr. Kirby joined Meadows Hospital in May 2022 as interim CFO and assumed the permanent role effective June 20.

Meadows Hospital's chief executive officer, Matt Hasbrouck, has prior experience working with Mr. Kirby and spoke highly of his leadership in a June 29 press release shared with Becker's.

"He defines servant leadership, working to ensure our team has the resources and support needed to provide exceptional and compassionate care, while maintaining fiscal responsibility and accountability," Mr. Hasbrouck said.

Mr. Kirby is responsible for all financial and accounting functions for the hospital and holds administrative responsibilities for patient access, health information management, information technology and supply chain service.