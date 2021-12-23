Former Optum exec joins HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast as CMO

Jonathan Clarke, MD, was appointed CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, effective Jan. 1.

Dr. Clarke most recently served as the chief clinical executive at Oxford VR, an Optum Ventures company that provides behavioral healthcare services through virtual reality, a Dec. 14 news release shared with Becker's said. He previously served as a regional medical director for Envision Healthcare in Dallas.

"Dr. Clarke is an accomplished veteran, physician leader, healthcare executive and entrepreneur who brings a diverse set of experiences and perspectives to the role," said Jeanna Bamburg, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

Dr. Clarke was named a flight surgeon with the U.S. Navy In 2003 and served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Iraq, the news release said.