Former HCA patient experience leader becomes CNO of Collette Health

After leading patient experience efforts at multiple health systems, Christine Gall, DrPH, BSN, is now chief nursing officer of Collette Health, a virtual patient observation technology company.

Dr. Gall will oversee clinical operations and initiatives as CNO for Collette Health, which offers hospitals AI technology that helps prevent adverse events, according to a March 19 news release. Collette's portfolio includes two-way video and audio, a 12:1 patient-to-observer ratio and on-staff virtual observers.

Before joining the healthcare technology company, Dr. Gall was the corporate assistant vice president of patient experience at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare from 2017 to 2019. Prior to that role, she served Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health as its system director of performance improvement and patient experience.