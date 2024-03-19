Former HCA patient experience leader becomes CNO of Collette Health

Paige Twenter -

After leading patient experience efforts at multiple health systems, Christine Gall, DrPH, BSN, is now chief nursing officer of Collette Health, a virtual patient observation technology company. 

Dr. Gall will oversee clinical operations and initiatives as CNO for Collette Health, which offers hospitals AI technology that helps prevent adverse events, according to a March 19 news release. Collette's portfolio includes two-way video and audio, a 12:1 patient-to-observer ratio and on-staff virtual observers.

Before joining the healthcare technology company, Dr. Gall was the corporate assistant vice president of patient experience at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare from 2017 to 2019. Prior to that role, she served Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health as its system director of performance improvement and patient experience.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles