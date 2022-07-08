Eleanor Slater Hospital's chief medical officer to step down

Elinore McCance-Katz, MD, chief medical officer of Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, announced she will step down July 22, The Public's Radio reported July 8.

Dr. McCance-Katz came into the position amid allegations of improper billing and patient safety concerns.

"Dr. McCance-Katz played a pivotal role in the turn-around of the hospital," Richard Charest, Slater Hospital's director and interim CEO, told The Public's Radio. "Undaunted by the challenges that faced us, she steadfastly navigated the hospital forward."

She is credited with vastly expanding and rebuilding several facilities across the hospital, mostly related to mental health services.

Before Dr. McCance-Katz's 10 months with the hospital, she served as assistant secretary for mental health and substance abuse in the Trump administration and CMO of Rhode Island's Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

An interim CMO for the hospital will be named on Dr. McCance-Katz's last day.