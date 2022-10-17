Dr. Henri Lamothe named CMO of 2 Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals

Erica Carbajal -

Henri Lamothe, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital. Dr. Lamothe had been serving as CMO in an interim capacity since June. 

From 2007 to 2016, Dr. Lamothe worked as medical director in the hospitals' emergency departments.

"It’s great to be back 'officially,'" Dr. Lamothe said. "I'm excited to continue to follow through with the initiatives I’ve started — making improvements on the quality of care and developing the clinical programs available to the region," he said in an Oct. 10 statement

Dr. Lamothe earned his medical degree at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington. 

