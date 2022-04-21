Dignity Health hospital names new chief medical officer

Arizona General Hospital in Phoenix, part of Dignity Health, has selected emergency medicine physician Aaron Mickelson, DO, as its new chief medical officer.

As CMO, Dr. Mickelson will oversee the medical staff at Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital, which comprises two acute care hospitals in Mesa and Laveen, and 12 satellite emergency departments across the valley region, according to an April 21 news release sent to Becker's.

He joined Arizona General in June 2020 as an emergency medicine physician. Prior to that, he worked for the San Francisco-based system's Chandler (Ariz.) Regional and Mercy Gilbert (Ariz.) Medical Centers.

Dr. Mickelson earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He succeeds Brian Tiffany, MD, PhD, as CMO, who was recently promoted to CEO for Dignity Health Southwest Division.