Dignity Health hospital in Los Angeles names new president

Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles has selected Alina Moran to serve as president.

Ms. Moran brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to the role.

Most recently, she served as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/ Metropolitan in New York City and chief patient growth officer of the NYC Health + Hospitals system.

Ms. Moran has a master's degree in public administration from Baruch College in New York City.

