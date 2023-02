Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health has named Lorenzo Olivarez Jr. its new vice president of finance.

Most recently, Mr. Olivarez served as division CFO and senior vice president for Baptist St. Anthony's Health System in Amarillo, Texas, according to a Feb. 8 news release shared with Becker's. While there, he was named CFO of the year by Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health System, Baptist St. Anthony's parent company.